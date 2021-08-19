A former Anoka Middle School for the Arts teacher known as an LGBTQ+ advocate pleaded guilty Aug. 19 to sexually abusing five male minors between 2009 and 2019.
Jefferson Fietek, 47, of Malden, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty Aug. 19 to three counts of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is expected to receive a 30-year prison sentence with credit for time served, per a plea deal. He will remain on GPS monitoring until sentencing.
While he pleaded guilty to only three of 10 charges, the plea deal included Fietek admitting he committed unlawful sexual acts against two other victims who were juvenile teenagers at the time, for a total of five victims who came forward.
Fietek worked at the school (formerly Fred Moore Middle School) 2005-2019. He began working at Emerson College in Boston in 2019.
According to the criminal complaint, Fietek sexually assaulted victims he met through the middle school, on a dating app or through the Youth Arts Initiative, which he helped found.
Fietek was charged in July 2020 after four former students and children’s theater group members accused him of sexually assaulting them over the course of a decade. A fifth victim came forward later last year, according to an amended criminal complaint from Sept. 11, 2020.
Many of the victims’ parents were familiar with Fietek, some even befriending him. Many reported they knew their kids were with Fietek, but they assumed other theater kids were with them, the charges say.
One victim’s parents told police they were OK with Fietek spending time with their son outside of school because Fietek was “a genuine teacher and ... more of like a family friend than anything,” charges say.
The victims reported Fietek sexually abusing them in several locations, including the middle school, parks and Fietek’s residence. In his plea, Fietek admitted to performing oral sex on victims.
One victim told police, “I wanted to do whatever it was that I could to make him happy,” according to the complaint.
Another victim described Fietek as a “father figure” to many of the male theater students.
One victim told law enforcement he didn’t report the abuse when it was occurring in 2013-2014 because he didn’t think anyone would believe him due to Fietek’s reputation as an activist.
Many of the victims recalled Fietek telling them they shouldn’t say anything about the sexual abuse encounters, charges say.
The Anoka-Hennepin School District told ABC Newspapers last year that the district received and looked into three complaints against Fietek while he was employed with the district, but none resulted in discipline. A spokesperson said that if the district received an allegation of criminal sexual conduct it would contact law enforcement and the Minnesota Department of Education.
Fietek will be sentenced Nov. 17.
