Following an 18-year term as head coach of the varsity football team at Totino-Grace High School, Jeff Ferguson has announced his retirement. Coach Ferguson has dedicated 42 years to coaching and developing high school athletes on the football field. Prior to his tenure at Totino-Grace, he was a member of the football programs at St. Agnes (1979-1980) and Blaine (1978, 1981-1996). A 1974 graduate of Totino-Grace, Ferguson will continue to work at the school in his current role of Associate Director for Advancement.
“Jeff Ferguson used football to form high school boys into young men of distinction,” said Dr. Craig Junker, President of Totino-Grace. “He cared more about the ride than the results. Our players loved Jeff because of how he made them feel. He worked collaboratively with our coaches to affirm the contributions of every player in order to build team unity and esteem.”
Coach Ferguson received a number of honors from the Minnesota Football Coaches Association, including: 2007 Coach of the Year Award, 2010 Power of Influence Award, 2016 Coach of the Year Award and 2016 Class 6A Coach of the Year Award. In 2015, Ferguson was inducted into the Minnesota Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He was named Minnesota Vikings Coach of the Year in 2011 and received the U.S. Marines Semper Fidelis Award in 2013.
The Eagle coaching staff, under Jeff Ferguson’s leadership, has achieved an overall record of 187-35, eight state championships (six in 4A, one in 5A, and one in 6A), and one runner-up title in the 6A state tournament.
“It has been a privilege to coach at this school and in this program,” Ferguson said. “Totino-Grace is a special place because of the people: teachers, coaches, administrators, parents, alumni and especially the students. I fully realize that my football staff is second to none and that our players are amazing young people. I appreciate the trust that players have put in me over the years. It is the relationships with players and coaches that I cherish the most.
“I am blessed with an amazing wife, Barb, and four children, Jenna, Kelli, Mike and Katelyn, all TG grads, and now two sons-in-law and three grandkids. I look forward to continuing my work in Advancement for our school and spending more time with my beautiful family.”
Totino-Grace announced Jay Anderson as head coach of the varsity football program effective immediately. Anderson has served as the team’s offensive coordinator for 18 years and is a science teacher and the network and support systems manager for the school.
Anderson is a native of Cambridge, Minnesota, and spent five years at Cambridge-Isanti High School as its defensive coordinator prior to his employment at Totino-Grace. In 2010, the Minnesota Football Coaches Association honored Anderson with the prestigious Assistant Coach of the Year Award.
Ferguson said, “The legacy of the Eagle football program is in great hands with Jay Anderson. All that we have accomplished, we have accomplished together as a staff and team. Jay is talented, committed and driven, and Eagle players and fans are blessed to have him in this role. Jay is respected — not only by our players and coaches — but from knowledgeable coaches across the state.”
“It has been an honor to be a part of this program’s growth for the past 18 years,” Anderson said. “Coach Ferguson has meant so much to this community. His leadership has been amazing to watch and it has been my pleasure to work with and learn from Jeff over that time. He is a man of great integrity and the coaches, players, parents and alumni here at TG recognize how blessed we have been to have Jeff as our head coach.
“His legacy will remain with this program for years to come. I feel fortunate to be in a position to accept the head coaching position and look forward to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead. Our exceptional team of coaches will work extremely hard to build upon the legacy established by Coach Ferguson and I can’t wait to work with current and future TG athletes in this new role.”
“Jay Anderson is cut from the same mold as Jeff Ferguson,” Dr. Junker said. “Aside from the professional countenance he brings to the team, Jay is a man of integrity. The way he holds himself and the manner in which he treats others makes me proud to know that Jay will lead the Eagle football team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.