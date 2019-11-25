The fourth Minnesota Football Showcase, developed in partnership between the Minnesota Vikings and the Minnesota Football Coaches Association, will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium Saturday, December 7. Featuring an entire day of celebrating football throughout Minnesota, the event will culminate in the 47th annual All-Star Football Game highlighting outstanding senior football players from around the state
Kicking off at 1:05 p.m., the Showcase Game will be the 58th overall in Minnesota high school football history. The game will feature the North All-Stars vs. the South All-Stars and will be broadcast locally on FOX 9+. Jon Konold of Willmar (North) and Brad Wendland of Waseca (South) will serve as the game’s head coaches.
In addition to the game, the event will feature a youth football clinic, performances from Minnesota high school marching bands, cheer and dance teams, as well as autograph sessions with Vikings legends and current players.
Players will also participate in practices Dec. 4-6.
Eight area players were selected to take part on the North roster, including: Anoka’s Cody Lindenberg, Coon Rapids’ Myles Taylor, Andover’s Jack Sharon, Spring Lake Park’s Marvin Lamin, St. Francis’ Wyatt Schroeder and Hunter Dustman and Totino-Grace’s Isaac Richards and Patrick Doran.
Columbia Heights’ Peter Heryla is an assistant coach on the North team.
