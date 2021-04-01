Fogerty Arena is hosting a secure paper shredding event to raise money to support the arena, which has faced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 3, at the arena, located at 9250 Lincoln St. NE, Blaine.
Participants will be able to securely shred documents and support the arena at the same time. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time, and all proceeds will benefit the arena.
Tickets cost $15, which allows shredding of two paper grocery bags full of documents.
The event is a #ShredRight4good event in partnership with Shred Right.
Learn more and buy tickets before the event at tinyurl.com/a4ssbr3w.
