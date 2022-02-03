ANK winterfest 2020_01_CMYK.jpg

Anoka Winterfest 2022 is set for Saturday, Feb. 5, at George Enloe Park, 631 Lund Blvd. in Anoka, from noon to 4 p.m.

Activities include skating, snowshoeing, skiing, kick sleds, disc golf and more. Guests can also cozy up by the bonfire, dance to the music and take selfies at the selfie station.

Children can enter a coloring contest to win prizes that include season passes and daily admission to the Anoka Aquatic Center.

The Anoka Women of Today will offer a take-home craft and a scavenger hunt.

Kid-friendly food and beverages will be available for purchase.

The event may be canceled due to inclement weather. If the temperature is zero degrees or lower, or -10 degrees with wind chill, the event will be canceled.

Download coloring contest pages and get more information at anokaminnesota.com.

Contact the Public Services Department with questions at 763-576-2980.

