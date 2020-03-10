The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Anoka County's first case of novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, Tuesday, March 10. This is the third case reported in Minnesota.
The patient is in their 30s, according to the Department of Health, and they most likely contracted the virus through contact with international travelers. The person is hospitalized in critical condition.
The unidentified individual started having symptoms Feb. 28 and went in for testing and treatment March 9.
Health professionals collected a sample from the patient to send to the Minnesota Department of Health’s Public Health Laboratory March 9. The test came back positive March 10.
The health department is waiting for confirmatory testing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but health officials consider the presumptive results actionable.
The state department of health is working with Anoka County Public Health and health care partners to figure out how many people the patient came into contact with while infected. Those individuals will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days to monitor any fever and respiratory symptoms they may have.
The Department of Health recommends the following actions to limit the spread of the coronavirus:
• Stay home and away from others if you are sick.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or a tissue.
• Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water.
• Avoid touching your face throughout the day.
The virus causing COVID-19 is primarily spread through coughing and sneezing, according to the health department, similar to the flu. It can also spread when people touch surfaces that have been contaminated by an infected person and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.
More information about coronavirus can be found on the Department of Health’s website at tinyurl.com/mdh-covid19. The health department has also set up a COVID-19 public hotline that is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The hotline number is 651-201-3920.
