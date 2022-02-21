Firefighters battled a fire in sub-zero temperatures for four hours at Fleet Farm in Blaine Thursday, Feb. 17.
The Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department responded at 11:39 a.m. to a report of a structure fire at Fleet Farm, 10250 Lexington Ave. NE. SBM firefighters were assisted by the Centennial, Lexington and Lino Lakes fire departments.
According to the SBM Fire Department, crews saw black smoke coming from the store. Firefighters quickly discovered the smoke was coming from a fast-moving fire in a storage area with large amounts of fertilizer, patio furniture, deer stands and other plastic and wood combustibles. When flames began reaching a height of more than 50 feet, a second alarm assignment was sounded, and additional help was requested from the Centennial, Coon Rapids and Ham Lake fire departments using the Anoka County Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.
According to the SBM Fire Department, the first alarm crews attacked the large fire with multiple heavy streams from two sides, cutting the fire off from further spread through the storage area. The main fire was brought under control in approximately 25 minutes.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries during the fire and was treated at the scene by Allina EMS.
Additional crews from the Andover, Fridley and Lake Johanna fire departments were brought in to work on overhaul, the process of searching for hidden extensions of the fire to ensure it doesn’t reignite.
Allina EMS, Anoka County Emergency Communications and Blaine police officers also assisted in responding to the fire. In total, approximately 50 firefighters and 12 support personnel were involved, according to the SBM Fire Department.
The main Fleet Farm store was not damaged in the fire and is open and operating normally. An estimate of the damage caused by the fire was not made available.
The SBM Fire Department said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
