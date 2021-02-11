The city of Fridley recently released an interactive parks map as part of the Finding Your Fun in Fridley initiative.
The city developed the interactive parks map to allow the community to continually have access to current park information, concept plans, projects and schedules. The map will continue to be updated.
Information on the map includes:
• Existing park locations, amenities and imagery.
• Upcoming conceptual park plans and ideas.
• When concept plans are updated and uploaded to the map, there will be additional methods to provide comments and feedback on park plans and priorities.
• A survey where you can provide comments and your feedback on park plans and priorities.
• Announcements on future informational meetings.
• Future link to past meetings, workshops and reports.
• Ability to report a concern or maintenance issue.
To view the map, visit tinyurl.com/jfejfbqm.
Finding Your Fun in Fridley is a community-driven comprehensive park system planning process that ran 2019-2020. The outcome of the process was a planning document that will be used to guide future development, redevelopment and improvements to ensure the city has a balanced and equitable park system that meets the needs of the community.
The park system plan process has included a project vision statement, community workshops, needs assessment findings and community goals and objectives.
Fridley is now undertaking the next steps in achieving community goals and objectives that were established in the planning process including developing an implementation plan, determining priorities and identifying potential funding mechanisms.
For more information on Finding Your Fun in Fridley, visit tinyurl.com/qwvig11j or contact Jeff Jensen, operations manager for parks, streets and facilities, at 763-572-3569 or e-mail at Jeff.Jensen@FridleyMN.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.