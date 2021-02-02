A man was reportedly shot after a carjacking in Columbia Heights early Tuesday, Feb. 2.
At approximately 1:12 a.m., the Columbia Heights Police Department, with the assistance of Fridley Police Department, responded to sounds of gunshots and a vehicle speeding away in the 4000 block of Washington Street Northeast in the city of Columbia Heights. Shortly after responding, officers located an adult male nearby who reported having been shot after the vehicle he was driving was stolen, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office. The victim was transported by Allina EMS to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation by the Columbia Heights Police Department and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.