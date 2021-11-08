The holidays are just around the corner and Fare for All, a community program that offers affordable groceries, is ready to help with family feasts.
All are invited to stretch their budgets this holiday season. Fare for All’s Holiday Packs will be available in November and December.
November’s pack features an 8-10 pound turkey, and December’s pack will have a 6-7 pound ham. Food packs cost $30.
The (all frozen) content of the November Holiday Pack this year includes: 8-10 pound Jennie-O turkey, 2.5 pound garlic pork loin, 27 ounce pumpkin pie and more.
The (all frozen) content of the December Holiday Pack includes: 6 or more pounds of bone-in ham, 2.5 pounds of boneless rotisserie chicken, a 1.5 pound Hormel pork tenderloin and more.
“Every year we look forward to offering food for the holidays at great prices for our community,” program coordinator Lindsey Countryman said in a statement. “In a time when so many families need affordable and healthy food, we want to offer accessible options for everyone to be able to prepare a holiday meal. This year our goal is to return to as many of our locations as possible while serving folks as safely as we can.”
Fare for All has three Anoka County pickup locations this year:
• Fridley City Senior Programs, 6085 Seventh St. NE, on Nov. 19 and Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon.
• Zion Lutheran Church, 1601 S. Fourth Ave., Anoka, on Nov. 11 and Dec. 19, 4-6 p.m.
• Christ Lutheran Church, 641 89th Ave. NE, Blaine, on Nov. 4 (past) and Nov. 29, 3-5 p.m.
Learn more at fareforall.thefoodgroupmn.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.