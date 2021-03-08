Fare for All is welcoming spring with brunch boxes in Anoka. The organization purchases fresh fruits and vegetables and frozen meats in bulk and passes on the savings to anyone interested in stretching their food budget. Brunch boxes, sold for $30, will be offered during March and April this year.
The next sale will take place 4-6 p.m. Thursday, March 25, in the parking lot of at Zion Lutheran, 1601 Fourth Ave., Anoka. No preregistration required.
Fare for All is a community-based and supported program, open to everyone. Its mission is to make fresh produce and frozen meats more accessible and affordable. Debit, credit and EBT payments preferred, cash accepted, no checks.
For pandemic safety, sales are being run as drive-thrus until further notice (mask required).
Learn more and see all locations at fareforall.org.
