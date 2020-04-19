*Note: This content is being provided for free as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to ABC Newspapers, either online or in print, here.
For once there is such a thing as a free lunch, thanks to one Ramsey restaurant.
Jimmy Johns gave free sandwiches to kids April 17 to help families in need of food during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The locally-owned franchise on St. Francis Boulevard in Ramsey prepared 500 sandwiches to give to children in kindergarten through sixth grade. Vehicles lined up around the strip mall all the way to Bunker Lake Boulevard to wait for the free food.
The restaurant wanted to support local families who normally qualify for free or reduced lunch through the school district, Franchisee Jacob Adams said.
This was a test run for potentially giving away more sandwiches at other locations, Adams said.
