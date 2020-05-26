The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public about the dangers of taking prescription medications without a prescription after a string of suspected overdose deaths involving fake oxycodone pills raised concerns in Anoka County.
Between May 8 and May 21 the Sheriff’s Office, along with other law enforcement agencies in Anoka County, investigated three suspected drug overdose deaths, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday, May 22, the Coon Rapids Police Department and medical personal responded to two separate incidents of possible overdoses involving two people. In those cases one of the people died, and one survived, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Similar pills were found at each scene. The pills were light blue with the letter “M” bordered by a square on them. Investigations across Minnesota and the U.S. have found similar pills to be tainted or counterfeit oxycodone pills — some of which contain fentanyl, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The cases remain under investigation by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.