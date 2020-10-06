The Fairview Columbia Heights clinic will close later this year as part of cuts announced by Fairview Health Services Monday, Oct. 5.
The clinic is one of 14 primary care clinics in Minnesota and two in Wisconsin that will be consolidated into other locations by Dec. 4. The Fairview pharmacy at the Columbia Heights location will close by Dec. 1, according to communications specialist Kaylee Skaar.
In addition, Fairview announced it would shut down Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul with plans to lease it to Ramsey County to help address the homelessness crises, pending Ramsey County Board approval.
COVID-19 patients housed at Bethesda will be transferred to St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Paul by the end of the year, and St. Joseph's will provide COVID-19 care through 2021 or as long as needed.
St. Joseph's will retain existing inpatient mental health beds through next year, but Fairview plans to "reimagine" the hospital as a "community hub of health and wellness."
"As an acute care hospital that sits within blocks of three other acute care facilities and two other emergency departments, St. Joseph’s Hospital in its current form does not appropriately meet the needs of the community," Fairview said in a statement.
The COVID-19 pandemic has deeply affected the Fairview system, which said it lost $163 million in the first six months of this year. According to Fairview's statement, the pandemic "further exposed the profound challenges health systems face and the unsustainable economics of healthcare today, with rising costs far outpacing reimbursement rates."
About 900 positions — just under 3% of the total workforce — will be cut across the Fairview system due to the changes. Fairview says employees will be encouraged to transition to new roles within the system wherever possible and that it currently has about 1,200 open roles.
“These are incredibly difficult decisions that affect respected colleagues and friends,” James Hereford, Fairview President and CEO, said in a statement. “They are among the hardest decisions an organization must make. They are also critical to our future as a health system if we intend to provide the kind of breakthrough care that improves health outcomes, addresses staggering health disparities, and truly addresses the healthcare affordability crisis in our nation.”
Information about the changes and Fairview's "bold new vision for accessible, affordable healthcare" can be found at fairview.org/future.
