A woman returning home to Oak Grove found her house had been damaged in an explosion Dec. 18.
Deputies responded to a report of the damage in the 4400 block of 214th Ave. NW at 5:32 p.m., according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
Upon arrival deputies learned a woman had arrived home and found the damage. She reportedly suspected her husband was inside.
A man was located by emergency responders inside the home. He was removed by emergency personnel, who then transported him to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. His condition is currently unknown, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The damage appears to be from an explosion, but the cause remains under investigation by the Anoka County Fire Investigation Team, the Oak Grove Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Office.
