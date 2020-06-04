Minnesota's 6th District Congressman Tom Emmer, R, will host a telephone town hall 5-6 p.m. Thursday, June 4. He will be joined by Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove and State Executive Director for the USDA Minnesota Farm Service Agency Joe Martin.
"As Congressman for Minnesota’s Sixth District, it is my number one priority to answer to the people that I represent," Emmer said in a statement. "I enjoy hosting in-person town halls, but in the interest of remaining accessible and maintaining the comfort of my constituents who continue to social distance, I will be hosting a fourth telephone town hall to connect with my constituents. I hope you will join me on June 4th!"
Call 855-962-1252 to participate.
