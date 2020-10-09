ABC Newspapers generally does not run election letters in the issue immediately before an election. The last issue for election letters before November’s election is Oct. 23. Election letters must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, for consideration. Word limit is 350. Submit letters to jonathan.young@apgecm.com. Include your address and phone number for verification. Submission of a letter does not guarantee publication. Letters will be edited for grammar, spelling, clarity. length and libel.
