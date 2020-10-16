Coon Rapids, MN (55443)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 45F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.