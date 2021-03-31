Faith Lutheran Church, 11115 Hanson Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids, hosted an Easter egg hunt and stations of the cross event for families Sunday, March 28. Approximately 75 children filled their baskets during outdoor egg hunts designed for three age groups: 3 and under, 4-7 years, and 7 and older. The Easter Bunny made an appearance, too. Wearing masks and maintaining physical distance, families moved through the stations of the cross indoors to learn about Holy Week, which began that day with Palm Sunday. Faith Lutheran is accepting RSVPs for Holy Week worship services to ensure appropriate physical distance can be maintained in its sanctuary. Services will also be livestreamed. Visit faithlutherancr.org for more information. (Photo courtesy of Faith Lutheran)
