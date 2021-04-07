An “eggstraordinary” egg hunt happened in Aquatore Park in Blaine Saturday, April 3.
The free Eggstraordinary 1500 Egg Hunt, hosted by Homes by Shayne real estate agency, was expected to have only 200 attendees, but nearly three times that number showed up. There were a handful of activities, including visits with the Easter Bunny, face painting, hot chocolate, lunch and play at the park.
The main event was an egg hunt for more than 1,500 eggs. The hunt ended up happening prematurely. That, combined with the increased attendance, caused many children to miss out on the hunt, so the organizers made a trip to the store and purchased candy to hand out to kids who missed out on the egg hunt.
