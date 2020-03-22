As Fridley schools prepare students for college and career, a group of high schoolers is taking part in a program that offers a real-life glimpse into the world of teaching.
Through a partnership with Northwest Suburban Integration School District, the Educators Rising program introduces students to the teaching profession and provides education-related job shadow opportunities to students at participating schools.
Fridley High School students who are interested in becoming teachers took part in a job shadowing experience in February. Students had a choice of visiting either an elementary or Montessori preschool in the Elk River school district.
The mission of Educators Rising is to provide opportunities for education career exploration to students interested in teaching.
Susan Samaha, Fridley Public Schools Equity & Inclusion Coordinator and co-advisor of Educators Rising, said she feels the program provides a rare chance for students to engage with teachers in meaningful mentorships.
“This is giving them an opportunity to hear from and connect with people in that profession,” Samaha said. “They shadowed what they wanted to experience, so it really gave them an opportunity to see and experience something that was previously just a thought.”
Participants visit at least one college each year to explore its education program. During the visit, students meet and speak with professors participate in mock classes, meet with the admissions office and tour the campus.
Senior Rekeya Frazier has already gained a greater appreciation for the work that educators put forth by shadowing them for a day.
“In this career field, you’re able to be with children, teach them and create meaningful bonds,” Frazier said.
Frazier hopes to combine her passion for both design and teaching into a design class for high school students.
“I just feel excited for the opportunity I can have and all the lives I can impact,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.