The Park Plaza Cooperative residential community in Fridley opened a repurposed community storm shelter Saturday, June 26, that has been turned into an educational hub as part of the Manufactured Housing Initiative.
The Manufactured Housing Initiative educational hub at Park Plaza Cooperative, 1260 Onondaga St. NE, Fridley, will provide Wi-Fi connection along with books, art materials, computers and iPads loaded with educational and career-focused resources for Park Plaza Cooperative residents. The Anoka County Library anticipates hosting hours of story time, English language learning courses, STEM activities and digital literacy workshops at the hub.
The Manufactured Housing Initiative works to help bring internet, books and public library programs into housing developments in suburban and rural communities to help residents access reliable information and educational resources.
The Manufactured Housing Initiative, which created the Fridley education hub, was created by a partnership between the Anoka County Library, Northcountry Cooperative Foundation, All Parks Alliance For Change, Libraries Without Borders U.S., the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Minnesota State Library/Department of Education.
According to Libraries Without Borders U.S., an estimated 22 million people live in manufactured housing communities, pejoratively known as “trailer parks,” across the country, representing the largest sector of non-subsidized, affordable housing in the United States. Residents of these communities often include single mothers and recent immigrants, young families on limited income, and retirees. With an income half the national average, many of these communities face significant obstacles accessing the Internet — for work, education, long-distance social interaction or entertainment.
“Especially during the pandemic, we all saw just how essential libraries can be, whether it’s about internet or a safe space to learn,” said Ed Hilbrich, Manufactured Housing Project Coordinator at Libraries Without Borders U.S. “It’s all the more reason why we want these resources to be available to all people, regardless of where you live.”
The Manufactured Housing Initiative plans to open more learning labs across rural Minnesota with the support of the Blandin Foundation. Ultimately it hopes to expand nationwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.