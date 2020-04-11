*Note: This content is being provided for free as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to ABC Newspapers, either online or in print, here.
A Ramsey church found a way to maintain its Easter tradition under social distancing guidelines.
The Catholic Church of St. Katharine Drexel blessed the first food of Easter from a distance Saturday, April 11.
About 30 families parked in the lot outside the church and placed baskets of food on the hoods of their vehicles to receive the blessing.
Father Paul Jaroszeski began with a blessing before walking up and down the lot sprinkling the baskets with water from a distance.
The church is also livestreaming services online at stkdcc.org.
