An 82-year-old East Bethel man died Saturday after a single-vehicle rollover in Lino Lakes.
At 6:37 a.m. Dec. 28 Charles Joseph Quernemoen was driving a GMC Sierra southbound on 35E near the intersection with Main Street. There his vehicle entered the righthand ditch and rolled, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The State Patrol reports the road conditions were icy and Quernemoen was not wearing a seatbelt.
The Lino Lakes Fire Department and Lino Lakes Police Department also responded to the call, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
