Early voting for a new Ramsey City Council member began Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
Two candidates have filed to fill the Ward 1 seat, left vacant after Nadine Heinrich resigned in 2020.
Voters have until the special election on Feb. 9 to decide between candidates Ryan Heineman and Jane Covart.
In-person absentee voting is available at Ramsey City Hall or the Anoka County Government Center until 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. City Hall also will be open for in-person absentee voting on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again on Monday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mail-in ballots can be requested by calling 763-324-1300 or visiting the secretary of state’s website at sos.state.mn.us.
Heinrich announced her resignation June 23, 2020, which officially went into effect in mid-July. The resignation came because her husband’s work was taking them out of state, Heinrich said.
