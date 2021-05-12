On April 28 Spring Lake Park High School custodians did the annual relocation of a mother duck and her baby ducklings that lay claim to a courtyard at the high school. When the ducklings are ready, the custodial staff lends a hand to safely navigate the quacking crew through the halls of the high school and to a pond off 81st Avenue Northeast. (Photos courtesy of Spring Lake Park Schools)
