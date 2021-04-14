On Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public the opportunity get rid of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted medications in order to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft.
Bring medications for drive-thru disposal to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at 13301 Hanson Blvd. NW, Andover. E-cigarettes and other vaping devices are also accepted for disposal (devices can only be accepted if the batteries have been removed). The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
“I encourage everyone to scan your home for unused and expired medications and drop them off during this convenient, drive-thru event,” Sheriff James Stuart said in a statement. “The drug take back program has proven to be a great community partnership that keeps prescription drugs from being abused and provides safer neighborhoods for all of our families. Since inception, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office has collected more than 37,181 pounds of unused medications.”
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office partners with the DEA annually for this event, but unused prescription drugs can always be disposed of at the Sheriff’s Office, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 24 Take Back Day event, go to DEATakeBack.com
