The man who died in a crash Saturday, Nov. 6, on University Avenue Northeast in Fridley has been identified as 62-year-old Thomas James Gale, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 12:27 p.m. Nov. 6, the Fridley police and fire departments responded to a report of a crash involving two SUVs near the 5300 block of University Avenue Northeast in Fridley.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, early indications show that two SUVs were traveling north on University Avenue when the SUV driven by Gale made minor contact with the SUV in front of it, driven by an adult woman, and then drifted off the road into a nearby pole.
Gale was declared dead at the scene. The woman driving the second SUV was uninjured, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The crash is being investigated by the Fridley Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office.
“It has become a matter of routine that lives are being devastated by bad crashes,” Sheriff James Stuart said in a statement, reflecting on the recent motor vehicle fatalities within Anoka County. “Sometimes due to no fault of a driver, but many other times they are distracted or impaired. It has never been more important to put down your phone, stay engaged, and follow the traffic laws. It could make the difference of life or death and is also setting an example for the next generation who is watching your behaviors. We want you and your family to arrive safely!”
