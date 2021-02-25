North Park School for Innovation Administrative Assistant Karen Crotty recently died after a long illness, according to Columbia Heights Public Schools.
North Park School for Innovation and Crotty's family are partnering to host a drive-by celebration of life for Karen Crotty 4:30-5:30 p.m. this Friday, Feb. 26. The celebration will take place in the horseshoe outside the new main entrance at North Park located at 5575 Fillmore St. NE, Fridley.
Crotty has been an employee of the district for over 35 years. She was also a lifelong resident of Columbia Heights and was a Columbia Heights High School graduate.
Crotty started serving in the District when she was just 19 years old. She was hired as North Park’s administrative assistant in 1985 and has served several generations of students since.
“Karen’s kindness and care for North Park families has been a hallmark of our school community,” said North Park Principal Jeff Cacek. “Her ability to connect with people whether the interaction was routine or challenging is something I learned from every day. Karen is a North Park institution and leaves a legacy that will live on in the DNA of our school.”
Infinite kind words were said of Crotty in the wake of her death as staff reflected on her multi-decade legacy.
“Karen Crotty was the perfect school secretary. She had a welcoming smile, contagious laugh, heart of gold and a side of spunk. I would tell all of my kindergarten parents to go to the office and ask Karen with the short spikey hair, She knows everything! And she did,” said North Park kindergarten teacher Sarah Hanf. “She exemplified Heights Pride. Karen poured her love into North Park for 35 years and even in my sadness I can feel hope that the love she gave to students and families is being shared back into the world making it a kinder and more welcoming place.”
North Park science specialist Stan Mraz noted how Crotty created, “a powerful first impression with such an authentic grace.”
“Over the past 35 years, thousands of students, families and staff have walked through the main entrance of North Park to be greeted by a charismatic secretary who immediately acknowledged them with sincere kindness and warmth,” Mraz said.
~Story courtesy of Columbia Heights Public Schools
