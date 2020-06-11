Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover, recently collected supplies for Minneapolis residents impacted by the unrest following the death of George Floyd.
On June 3 Scott gathered donations in a parking lot at the Pizza Ranch in Andover. By midday the pickup truck she was using had filled, and Scott had to bring in a cargo trailer to haul all of the goods.
Scott said the urge to collect donations came from a feeling of helplessness and desire to help in whatever way possible. This felt like a way to help people whose local grocery stores have been destroyed, Scott said.
She collected diapers, wipes, water, food, laundry detergent and other basic needs that Minneapolis-based organizations and churches told Scott they needed, she said.
The supplies were given to KIPP Northstar Academy in Minneapolis.
“It’s really sad, and my thoughts and prayers are with all of those that are hurting right now and all of those that are trying to protect those areas,” Scott said. “I think we just need a means of healing right now.”
