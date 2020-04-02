*Note: This content is being provided for free as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to ABC Newspapers, either online or in print, here.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put domestic violence victims at greater risk as they become more isolated at home with their abusers during the stay-at-home order.
But state officials and Blaine-based Alexandra House want victims to know help is available and they don’t have to stay in a home where they’re not safe.
Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order started Friday, March 27, and runs until Friday, April 10. The order allows people to leave their homes for reasons such as health services, outdoor activities, necessary supplies, care of others and relocation to ensure safety, which may occur during a domestic violence incident.
On March 30 during his daily briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, Walz reported that two-thirds of all police calls in the state during the first weekend of the stay-at-home order were domestic violence-related incidents.
“I can’t stress enough: You do not need to stay in your home and in a dangerous situation,” he said. “There are places of sanctuary for you to get out of that.”
In Anoka County, Alexandra House is one location where domestic violence victims can receive help. Alexandra House in Blaine provides domestic, sexual and relationship violence services to women, men, youth and families.
“We know that there are many people during this time who are in their home in isolation with an abusive partner and have nowhere else to go,” said Alexandra House Executive Director Connie Moore. “We know this pandemic will continue to make things more difficult for victims. ... We fear there’s going to be a reluctance from victims to reach out for help.”
Moore said victims may be more reluctant due to the added stress of being in close proximity with their abusers more during the stay-at-home order and for fear of contracting the virus.
Alexandra House, which has offices at 10065 Third St. NE in Blaine, has been taking extra health and safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic such as extra sanitizing and cleaning of facilities, quarantining anyone who’s ill, using hand sanitizer, social distancing, use of personal protective equipment and more.
“We want people know we’ve been working to provide a safe environment for our staff and people who may need our services,” Moore said.
But COVID-19 has impacted Alexandra House, and it’s currently seeking donations of money, food and clothing. The nonprofit also needs volunteers after a handful of elderly and high-risk volunteers had to step down.
Moore said the shelter will continue to remain open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want people to know if they need support or safety to please call our crisis line at 763-780-2330,” Moore said. “We’re available and here to help people. We can give victims the help and support they need confidentially and connect them with information on services out there for them. That’s the most important message I can put out there now. Please call Alexandra House, and we can work with you on what your options are.”
All services at Alexandra House are free of charge and include 24-hour emergency shelter, legal advocacy, support groups, housing and supportive services, youth intervention and prevention services, elder abuse services, community education, professional training and more.
For more information or assistance, to to alexandrahouse.org or call the 24-hour helpline at 763-780-2330 or toll free at 888-780-2332. In emergencies call 911.
