Dollar General has a new store open at 1300 209th Ave. NE in East Bethel.
Dollar General stores offer household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more.
The East Bethel location also carries home decor products and an expanded party preparation selection.
To commemorate the location’s opening, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade.
Through the partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new store openings.
Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $197 million in grants to nonprofit organizations. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit
