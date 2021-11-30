A new Dollar General store is coming to Coon Rapids.
The 10,600-square-foot store will be at 10524 Hanson Blvd. NW. The currently undeveloped lot is 53,916 square feet, City Planner Scott Harlicker said.
Dollar General still needs site plan approval from the Planning Commission before it can build its new location. The applicant will present its site plan to the commission Dec. 16.
The developer will pay $6,200 in park dedication fees.
The Planning Commission did not have any residents speak during its public hearing Oct. 21. The commission recommended approval as long as engineering and county comments were addressed, Harlicker said.
Dollar General has over 18,000 stores open in the United States.
