Human remains found in Fridley earlier this month were the bones of homeless man.
The Fridley Police Department received a report of bones found by a person walking dogs in the 6000 block of East River Road on April 1.
The remains were identified as 48-year-old Scott Michael Waisanen, who was reported as a missing person since June 8, 2019, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. Waisanen’s remains were found in a wooded area along a fence line just west of Stevenson Elementary School and appeared to have been there for an extended period of time, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office were called to aid in confirming the remains were human.
Waisanen is believed to have been homeless, and it was common for him to be out of communication for extended periods of time, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Investigations into the cause of death continue.
