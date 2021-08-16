A dog died, but a woman escaped without injury after a fire broke out in a Ham Lake residence Friday, Aug. 13.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Ham Lake Fire Department, East Bethel Fire Department, Andover Fire Department, Oak Grove Fire Department and Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department responded to a house fire report around 10:38 a.m. on Aug 13 in the 2000 block of 169th Avenue Northeast in Ham Lake.
At the time of the fire, the only occupants were the woman and her dog, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Anoka County Fire Investigation Team, Ham Lake Fire Department and the sheriff’s office are looking into the cause of the fire.
