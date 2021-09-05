Beginning Sept. 1, access opened on nearly 30,000 acres of private land across 43 counties in western and south-central Minnesota through the Walk-In Access program, which pays landowners to allow hunter access.
Hunters with a $3 Walk-In Access validation may access these lands from a half-hour before sunrise until a half-hour after sunset during open hunting seasons between Sept. 1 and May 31. No additional landowner contact is necessary. All Walk-In Access sites are shown in the DNR Recreation Compass. Digital maps for individual Walk-In Access sites, along with more information for hunters, are on the DNR website.
he Walk-In Access program began in 2011 and is currently funded with a grant from the Natural Resources Conservation Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Reminder: Deer lottery deadline Sept. 9
The Minnesota DNR reminds firearm and muzzleloader hunters who want to harvest antlerless deer in a deer permit area designated as an antlerless permit lottery to purchase their license by Thursday, Sept. 9. Hunters who purchase their license before this date are automatically entered into the lottery for the deer permit area or special hunt area they declare. No application is needed to take antlerless deer in permit areas with either sex, two-deer limit, three-deer limit or five-deer limit designations.
