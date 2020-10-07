The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking comments on a proposal to improve angling on two lakes in Anoka County by reducing bag limits for sunfish.
Under the proposal, the bag limit for sunfish on Centerville Lake, in Centerville, and Martin Lake, in the Linwood Township, would be lowered from 20 fish to either 10 or five fish. The DNR says the reduced bag limits would help protect larger adult sunfish, while also increasing the average size of bluegills in each lake.
People wishing to weigh in on the proposal are encouraged to submit comments by calling the DNR east metro fisheries office at 651-259-5831, emailing metroeast.fisheries@state.mn.us, or by filling out an online survey at tinyurl.com/y3sxdvhc.
The Minnesota DNR also will host an in-person meeting 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, in the Maple Room of the Bunker Hills Activity Center, 550 Bunker Lake Blvd. NW, Andover.
Under guidelines put forward by the Minnesota Department of Health for minimizing COVID-19 spread, no more than 10 people will be allowed inside at any one time. Comments will be accepted through Sunday, Oct. 25.
