The city of Blaine says it's working to clear up discolored water after a header pipe in a filter at water treatment plant three near Centennial High School failed in early July.
In a July 13 statement the city said the discolored water is "perfectly healthy and is treated" and the color is "only a staining issue" caused by iron and manganese entering the water from filter particles remaining in the pipes.
According to the statement, the filter particles are larger and heavier and will not flush out easily, so the city needs to push a lot of water through the system to get them moving.
The source of the problem is fixed, the city said, but the "residual issue of discolored water is still being addressed."
Public works crews are doing flushing to concentrate the flows in the main pipes affected and get rid of the filter grains, according to the city.
"Unfortunately those filter grains also act like coffee grounds, as the water flows past/over them they give off the iron and manganese which creates the stained brown or yellow water," according to the city's statement.
"As of July 10 the area north of Lochness Park to the end of Lever Street, between Lexington Avenue and Sunset Avenue was flushed and clean," the statement continued. "On July 11 the on-call public works staff responded to a report on 124th Avenue, three or four hydrants were flushed. The water was a little yellow but it cleared up within a few minutes. On July 13 the city received a number of reports of discolored water, crews are doing the flushing from Lochness Park north again."
Because the flushing requires a lot of water, the city must keep an eye on water tower levels to ensure they don't get too low. Crews will continue to flush until the system remains clear, but the city doesn't have an estimated time frame for completion.
Anyone having issues can call Utility Supervisor George Linngren at 763-477-2199 so public works can respond.
