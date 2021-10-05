A man is in the hospital with injuries after being shot by a sheriff’s deputy Oct. 4 in Blaine, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement arrived at the scene because the man was reportedly firing a gun in a residential neighborhood.
Around 10:14 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, police were called to the 10500 block of Quincy Drive in Blaine for shots fired. When law enforcement arrived, the suspect fired again, according the Sheriff’s Office.
To contain the suspect, police set up a perimeter around in the neighborhood.
The suspect shot again — this time toward a residence, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Then the suspect fired his gun several more times before a deputy shot the suspect, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The man is in the hospital for his injuries, and his condition was unknown as of Oct. 5.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, and the Blaine Police Department is investigating the suspect and his actions.
