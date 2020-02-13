Ruff Start Rescue and Forgotten Star Brewery, 38 Northern Stacks Drive, in Fridley are hosting a free event at 6 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14, for both singles and non-singles. The event is called “Dating with Dogs.”
The fundraising event benefiting Ruff Start Rescue encourages you to bring your pooch or just come to meet other dog-lovers and their dogs. Dating with Dogs is a casual event full of dog-related activities designed to bring dog-lovers together. It’s also an opportunity for those considering adopting a rescue pet to meet the team at Ruff Start Rescue to learn how it works.
The event is a non-structured evening with a photo booth, dog kissing booth, doggy trail-mix bar, puppuccinos, dog clothes, Ruff Start Rescue merchandise and a psychic booth. All activities are available for a suggested donation. There will also be a drawing held for a pair of Wild Hockey tickets later in the evening.
Color-coded wristbands will be available to tell others your relationship status: “single,” “taken” or “it’s complicated.” Matching colored dog bandannas will also be for sale. Sidewalk Dog will also be onsite, selling brew passes, and Market BBQ’s food truck will have hot barbecue and veggie burgers available, with a percentage of proceeds to benefit Ruff Start Rescue.
In observance of Valentine’s Day, Forgotten Start Brewery will have pink beer, and $1 from every pink beer sold will benefit the rescue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.