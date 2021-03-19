Crooners Supper Club in Fridley has added new shows into May as it fills out its spring schedule and prepares for a new outdoor experience targeted to open in April. Crooners has averaged eight shows a week since reopening Jan. 28.
Plans for a unique iteration of an expanded Lakeside Café will be announced in the coming weeks. It will be the fifth outdoor venue created by Crooners since it began live assembly concerts on June 1, 2020.
Shows recently added in newly adapted indoor dinner-show venues include: a second encore by Joyann Parker’s blues project “Out of the Dark” (March 20); Annie Mack (March 26); Cate Fierro in “Amy” (March 27); Kathleen Johnson and Best Kept Secret (March 27); Johnnie Brown with an encore of “Love TKO” (March 27); Billy McLaughlin (April 9); Herb Pilhofer’s 90th birthday celebration (April 22); Mick Sterling solo in “And Else,” stories and songs (two shows April 22); and Mick Sterling and band doing Ray Charles and Huey Lewis (April 23 and 24).
Among shows already announced are the indie folk singer-songwriter Kat Perkins on three consecutive nights (April 15, 16 and 17), and six shows from The Bad Plus (April 16, 17 and 18) in their Crooners debut. Fierro, McLaughlin and Perkins’s shows are in the Dunsmore Jazz Room. Mack, Johnson, Pilhofer and The Bad Plus take place in the remodeled MainStage.
Additionally, cabaret mega-star Marilyn Maye jets in from New York for four nights May 5, 6, 7 and 8.
The free weekly livestreams, in partnership with the Twin Cities Jazz Festival, are being supported by the Keep Music Live fund, which was created by a group of local music patrons led by Mike and Donna Wolsted. The fund, which continues to accept donations to help musicians impacted by the pandemic, is administered by Jazz Fest.
For in-person and livestream tickets and information, go to
croonersmn.com or call 763-760-0062.
