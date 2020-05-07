*Note: This content is being provided for free as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to ABC Newspapers, either online or in print, here.
The excitement and demand are evident. But the wait will have to go on a little longer.
A 10-day outdoor concert series in which people will remain socially distanced in their vehicles at Crooner’s Supper Club in Fridley has been postponed as a result of the state’s latest stay-at-home order announced April 30, Gov. Walz’s executive order 20-48. The target date for launching the series of 11 concerts is now June 1.
“We received notice that our series was in violation of the new stay-at-home order,” Crooners music director Andrew Walesch said in a statement. “Unfortunately, with the executive order of (April 30), which expressly prohibits spectator events like concerts in its Outdoor Recreation Guidelines, we really have no choice here.”
The Lakeside Drive-In Concert Series was set to begin May 8, with three of the acts selling out less than three days after going on sale and every act at least 75 percent filled. The concerts are currently being rescheduled.
The concerts were planned to be performed on a festival-grade outdoor stage, with about 50-80 vehicles able to park while maintaining social distancing separation. KBEM Jazz88 was planning to partner with Crooners to carry seven of the concerts for simulcast.
The rapid ticket sales exhibit a clear passion from the public for entertainment like concerts amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic, even if it requires social distancing.
“Crazy excited,” Crooners press representative Beck Lee said. “There’s a lot of pent-up demand. On social media, our posts during the pandemic have been getting a lot of comments, our community is super supportive of what we do, so we got a lot of kudos, a lot of people saying, ‘Oh, that’s smart, sounds great, way to go.’ There was a lot of approval, a lot of excitement when it was first announced.
“Ticket sales were surprisingly brisk for us. We were like, ‘Wow!’ One of the shows, Daisy Dillman, sold out in three hours.”
While the subsequent executive order barring spectator events forced the series to be postponed, Crooners is currently working with officials at the city of Fridley, Anoka County and state representatives to enable the concerts to begin running in June.
“We’re determined to meet this pent-up demand and do shows to get people working again and to get audiences outside in a safe way,” Lee said. “We feel uniquely qualified because of our outdoor setting. We have something that most concert venues don’t have in Moore Lake and a beautiful outdoor patio that we use. We’re still planning on opening that at some point. What it’s going to look like we don’t know, but we expect to be able to do something really nice.”
Many businesses are working to find new and innovative ways of offering services in a safe manner for the foreseeable future, with Crooners no different.
“We’re confident that we’re going to get it going,” Lee said. “We met with Fridley officials just to make sure that we have their support for doing something at this point. We’re doing everything in our power to get back on track starting June 1. Having Fridley supporting us the way they are is key; we’re very glad to have them backing us to try something innovative.
“This is the kind of thing that is very healthy for arts and culture, keep people safe but get performance going again. Let’s be innovative, let’s think on our feet. Let’s try to do this in a healthy, well thought-out way.”
A silver lining for Crooners is that once a potential go-ahead is given from the state level for the concert series, it is well-equipped to spring into action in getting concerts set up, with bands already booked.
“Because we sold tickets already, we have to have the same acts for the announced rescheduling,” Lee said. “We had announced 11 shows in 10 days and we’re hoping to reschedule that 11 shows in 10 days.”
“We have a unique outdoor setting which we want to fully utilize,” said Crooners owner Mary M. Tjosvold in the postponement statement. “Also our parking lot, with Moore Lake in the background, does not abut any other business or residence. We really feel uniquely qualified to provide a wholesome, safe and family-friendly concert experience. All of this is meant to get our own business restarted, but also to meet the pent-up demand of audiences and to get artists a chance to work.”
