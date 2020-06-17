Crooners Supper Club in Fridley is adding new shows throughout June following a successful Lakeside Drive-In Concert Series that began June 1.
Crooners has also launched its new Lakeside Café in its outdoor patio space, designed to offer a unique, distance-safe, outdoor dinner-show experience.
Strict in-car viewing rules began to be relaxed June 17.
With a limited capacity of 50 the Lakeside Café is modeled on a Parisian sidewalk cafe and will offer table seating for couples (with some tables for family/friend parties of four). Crooners popular supper club menu, featuring its locally sourced and Midwest-inspired supper club classics, will be available in the coming weeks. Early and mid-evening seatings will be by reservation, and each seating includes a full show.
Tented with a new stage, and set against the backdrop of Moore Lake, the Café will feature popular local headliners spanning the worlds of jazz, roots, soul and R&B. These outdoor dinner-shows will go on rain or shine.
“Our plans for the Lakeside Drive-In are evolving,” said Crooners music director Andrew Walesch. “The new state guidelines opening up capacity for outdoor and indoor options have inspired us to incorporate some outdoor table seating and a bar area for the drive-in shows and to relax some of our in-car rules to allow our guests to set up their cars in creative ways that maintain distancing from car to car.”
Tickets to the Lakeside Drive-In shows and the Lakeside Café shows are now on sale and can be purchased online only by visiting www.croonersmn.com. Questions may be e-mailed to boxoffice@croonersloungemn.com.
Vehicles will be admitted to the Crooners Drive-In area and given their first-come-first-serve vehicle locations one hour prior to show time.
