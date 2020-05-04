For many people, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it altered daily routines, uncertainty, financial pressure and social isolation. This combination can leave some people feeling out of control and needing help to manage their emotions.
Anoka County residents have 24/7 free access to the Anoka County Mobile Crisis Response Team by calling 763-755-3801. Using tele-health, a caller may receive a crisis assessment, counseling, information and referrals, or a direct link to a provider who will come to the caller’s location while observing social distancing measures.
Anoka County residents are encouraged to contact Mobile Crisis Response if they or someone they care about is experiencing a mental health crisis, which may include suicidal feelings, panic, hopelessness, mood swings, depression and more.
The crisis line is open during the COVID-19 pandemic and ready to serve people who are struggling, according to Jessica Torrey, Anoka County mobile crisis response supervisor. Torrey said callers to the crisis line have a variety of challenges, but most are mentioning the COVID-19 pandemic as an exacerbating factor to their current mental health challenges.
“We’re seeing a significant strain on relationships as the quarantine continues,” Torrey said. “We’re working with callers on acknowledging the difficulty of the situation and helping them use coping strategies to stay calm and safe while supporting themselves and their loved ones.”
The team of crisis clinicians encourage callers to focus on the things that are in their control.
“The information on the virus is intense, and it’s leading to intense emotions,” Torrey said. “Especially now, we feel it’s really important to validate people’s pain.”
The Anoka County Mobile Crisis Response is operated by Canvas Health, a nonprofit community mental health agency.
