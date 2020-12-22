Crest View Senior Communities is hosting its free, virtual It’s a New Year Gala 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30.
Donations are encouraged during the event, and proceeds will go to supporting seniors who live at Crest View Senior Communities’ locations in Blaine and Columbia Heights, including supporting safe visits with loved ones during the pandemic.
“This year, more than ever, your commitment to older adults in the community matters,” said Shirley Barnes, CEO and president of Crest View Senior Communities. “Isolation for some is more of a threat than contracting COVID-19. I invite the community to join us at the free gala and show our seniors they aren’t alone.”
The band Continental Strings will perform during the virtual event. Tickets can be reserved online at CrestViewCares.org/gala.
