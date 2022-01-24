Scott Quiner, a COVID-19 patient whose family sued Mercy Hospital to keep him on a ventilator, has died.
The 55-year-old Buffalo, Minnesota, man died Saturday morning, Jan. 22, a week after being transferred from Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids to a Texas hospital, according to Marjorie Holsten, a lawyer for the family.
An autopsy will be conducted, and the family may take further legal action against Mercy, Holsten said.
Quiner tested positive for COVID-19 in October and had been in Mercy’s ICU since early November. He was unvaccinated but had recovered from a previous COVID-19 infection, Holsten said.
Quiner’s case received widespread attention this month when his wife, Anne Quiner, asked a judge to bar Mercy Hospital from taking him off the ventilator that was keeping him alive. Anne Quiner, who was designated to make medical decisions on behalf of her husband, told the court she was in the process of finding a new medical facility but needed more time.
In a court filing, Mercy Hospital said it would not turn off the ventilator until the court could review the case, but it said Scott Quiner’s medical treatment had been based on the “best available medical science and authority, in consultation with specialists, and in compliance with Mercy’s policies and procedures regarding medically non-beneficial interventions.”
Anoka County Judge Jennifer Stanfield issued a temporary restraining order Jan. 13 and set a hearing for February, but Scott Quiner was airlifted to Texas Jan. 15, making the case moot.
His wife was with him when he died a week later, according to Holsten.
Holsten said the family is grateful for the support it has received since the story became public.
“The outpouring of love and support has just been astronomical,” she said, adding that there has been “a corresponding outpouring of venom over his status of being unvaccinated.”
Two online fundraisers for the family have raised a total of more than $185,000.
Allina Health, which runs Mercy Hospital, issued a statement offering condolences to the family in response to Scott Quiner’s death.
“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Scott Quiner and our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and loved ones,” the statement said. “His passing marks yet another very sad moment as collectively we continue to face the devastating effects of the pandemic.”
But Holsten said the family was unsatisfied with the care Mercy Hospital provided.
“The fact that he lost 30 pounds while being on a ventilator, that speaks for itself,” she said.
Holsten said she has seen Scott Quiner’s medical records and believes there is “potential for legal action” but declined to elaborate.
Asked about the claims regarding Quiner’s care, Allina Health said it will “vigorously defend the exceptional, evidence-based care provided to our patients by our talented and compassionate medical teams.”
Quiner leaves behind three children, including two adults and one teen.
