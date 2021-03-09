Anoka County Public Health is offering a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines for residents age 65 and older.
These vaccines will be administered at upcoming vaccination clinics, and residents can sign up for the random selection process by visiting anokacounty.us/CovidVaccWaitlist and filling out the form. The webpage also includes additional information about the clinics. This is not a first-come-first-served opportunity –– residents are encouraged to fill out the form at their convenience to be added to the wait list.
Residents who are randomly selected to be invited to a vaccination appointment will be sent an email (or contacted by phone if no email is provided) with information about the vaccine clinic and instructions for setting up the appointment.
All available COVID-19 vaccines have been authorized for emergency use after undergoing thorough trials to ensure safety and effectiveness. Residents who receive their first dose through Anoka County will have the opportunity to receive their second dose at a future Anoka County clinic if necessary.
“All Anoka County residents age 65 and over interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to fill out the form to be added to the waitlist,” Anoka County Board Chair Scott Schulte said in a statement. “Receiving the vaccine will help protect you, your family, and the broader community from COVID-19. The Anoka County Public Health department is working hard to ensure limited vaccine supply is offered to seniors in a fair and equitable manner. My fellow commissioners and I would like to thank everyone for their patience as the vaccine rollout continues.”
The Minnesota Department of Health and some health care providers are also offering limited COVID-19 vaccine opportunities for Minnesota residents age 65 and over. Anoka County residents can sign up for multiple vaccination opportunities and accept the first invitation they receive.
