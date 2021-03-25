GS Labs, a rapid COVID-19 testing company in Omaha has opened a new testing center in Blaine.
The center is at the Blaine Town Center shopping mall, 12579 Central Ave NE. The GS Labs center offers multiple testing options including rapid antigen tests, rapid antibody tests and PCR tests. Results are available in little as 20 minutes. Most insurance is accepted for the tests.
GS Labs also recently opened locations in Eagan and Shakopee.
“Our goal is to make rapid COVID-19 testing readily available to our community to provide some sense of normalcy and peace of mind,” site manager Ryan Guentzel said.
Testing sites are open to the community by appointment, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday as well as 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information on GS Labs, visit gslabstesting.com.
