The Minnesota Department of Health has announced a pop-up COVID-19 testing site will be open next week in the Victory Links Golf Course parking lot at the National Sports Center in Blaine.
Testing at this site will begin Monday, Dec. 7, and run through Saturday, Dec. 12. The site will be set up as a drive-thru, with participants self-administering a nasal swab test. The site has capacity for 10,000 tests over the course of the six days. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but not required.
Participants will receive test results via email within approximately three to five days.
The site is at 2010 105th Ave. NE. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, through Friday, Dec. 11, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.
Testing is open to anyone who believes they need a COVID-19 test, with or without insurance. State guidance on who should get tested was recently updated and can be found on the Minnesota COVID-19 Response website here.
Individuals seeking testing can register at here. Test results can be accessed by logging into this same portal after receiving an email notification that results are ready.
“Testing is a key component of our strategy to protect Minnesotans from COVID-19,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said in a statement. “Through a robust, collaborative statewide testing program, we have made great progress in removing obstacles to testing. When combined with social distancing, masking, avoiding crowds and staying home when sick, testing can help us slow the spread of COVID-19 and bridge to the better days we know are coming.”
The Blaine site is a coordinated effort between the state of Minnesota, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Minnesota National Guard, Anoka County Public Health, the National Sports Center, and eTrueNorth.
"The Trump Administration is standing up surge testing sites to support areas hard hit by COVID-19," Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir said in a statement. "Surge testing is one of many tools the federal government can deploy to assist local leadership to reduce community spread of the virus. The intent of surge testing efforts is to help state, local and federal public health experts identify new cases, including those that may be asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic."
“Anoka County Public Health is pleased to be partnering with federal, state, and local partners to set up a COVID-19 surge testing site,” Jonelle Hubbard, director of Anoka County Public Health and Environmental Services, said in a statement. “Having the testing event at the National Sports Center in Blaine will truly enhance our testing capacity. Our public health department will work diligently to ensure the testing will happen successfully to best serve our community.”
