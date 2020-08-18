Anoka County Commissioners approved just over $300,000 in coronavirus-related spending Aug. 11 for facility modifications to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases in the future.
The funds came from the federal coronavirus relief act.
The first item approved was $175,000 to turn a conference room in the County Attorney’s Office into a multimedia room for remote court hearings. Modifications include an integrated audiovisual system, a mounted display screen, teleconferencing equipment and soundproofing, according to county documents.
“I’m interested to see that this is happening,” Commissioner Mike Gamache said. “I’m hoping this is happening for the long-term — that it’s not just COVID. Because there are some costs that we have had to bear from the sheriff’s department on transferring people back and forth, and I think this is an opportunity to use what we have available technologically to take care of some of these things without extra costs.”
Commissioners also approved almost $31,000 to replace an older forklift. This normally wouldn’t qualify for coronavirus funds, but the forklift in question is located in the Emergency Management Center.
“The reason it qualifies for CARES funding is it is in the emergency management center and it’s used for racking and getting the PPE off high racks, and without a functioning forklift we couldn’t properly do COVID-19 functions necessary for implementing PPE and other operations,” Board Chair Scott Schulte said.
Nearly $95,000 was approved to modify four additional government spaces using coronavirus relief funds.
The most expensive of the four was the license center, costing $62,800 for the installation of speakers and headphone ports.
“If you recall we previously approved the plexiglass dividers there, and because of that it’s hard to talk to people behind the counter,” Schulte said.
That motion also includes $15,000 for demolition and furniture to expand the highway department’s crew leader office, because it was too small to accommodate social distancing.
The property tax reception desk was approved to receive a permanent glass barrier for $10,000, replacing a temporary plexiglass barrier. The final piece was $6,800 to the Sheriff’s Office for a tamper-proof bulletin board that will prevent inmates from touching or interacting with posted papers.
“Everything we’re doing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 — or the coronavirus that turns into COVID-19 — will benefit us for every influenza season to come,” Schulte said. “Any of these changes we make will hopefully cut our flu infections in half, because we’re going to have so many good practices in place, so many good facilities that are updated to prevent the spread of any virus.”
The county also approved $100,000 for expanding the Transportation Assistance Program, which assists county residents experiencing job loss in need of reliable transportation to look for or maintain employment.
Recipients may receive up to $2,000 for car repairs and up to $700 for insurance. The additional money is needed due to high unemployment resulting from the pandemic, according to county documents.
